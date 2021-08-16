Pokémon Presents: New Broadcast Takes Place on Wednesday (18)

Pokémon fans, note in the agenda: next Wednesday (18th), the Pokémon Company announced the realization of another Pokémon Presents, broadcast that aims to update the audience of upcoming projects involving pocket monsters.

The event in question will be broadcast from 10:00 am GMT on the company’s official YouTube channel, and on that occasion we will have details of the remakes of Pokémon Diamond/Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as well as some other projects that will be discussed. In this ocasion.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl will be released to Switch on November 19, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives for the same platform but on January 28, 2022.