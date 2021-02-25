Pokémon Presents announced for February 26

The Pokémon Company has announced a new live broadcast to present the news of the 25th anniversary of the saga.

It was rumored and it has finally become official. The Pokémon Company has confirmed a new Pokémon Presents, a streaming event that will be broadcast to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the saga. How could it be otherwise, announcements of new video games are expected, as well as other news. We will not have to wait long for what is to come uncovered, since the broadcast will take place on February 26 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Will the so-called Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes arrive? The truth is that they have not stopped ringing in recent weeks, but at the moment there is nothing official. With New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch as one of the main tributes, the future of the GameFreak license still has many products on the horizon.

Time in Spain and Latin America

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00

Bolivia: at 11:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 12:00

Chile: at 12:00

Colombia: at 10:00 am

Costa Rica: at 09:00 hours

Cuba: at 10:00 am

Ecuador: at 10:00 am

El Salvador: at 09:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 10:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 07:00

Guatemala: at 09:00 hours

Honduras: at 09:00 hours

Mexico: at 09:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 09:00 hours

Panama: at 10:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00

Venezuela: at 11:00 am

Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch have been the most recent games in the main saga, which have had two expansions, the Island of Armor and the Snows of the Crown.