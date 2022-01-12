Pokémon Premieres An Animated Short Film Starring Bidoof

Pokémon: This clumsy Pokémon lives its own adventure in a short about 8 minutes long, which is available completely free. The Pokémon Company has made a new original short film available to viewers, this time with a more than endearing creature as the main character. In Bidoof’s Great Journey, we witness the adventures and misadventures of this Pokémon, which has earned a special place as a victim of social media memes. Gifted with teeth larger than those of a rabbit, this species is not exactly known for its enormous intelligence.

The short film, which lasts approximately 8 minutes, has also shared its official synopsis: “A somewhat clumsy Bidoof with a tendency to screw up is between a rock and a hard place and decides to go on a journey to find his place in the world ”. In the description of the video, The Pokémon Company trusts that people will enjoy “this very special short”, because in their hearts, “every day is Bidoof Day”. You can see it just above these lines.

Next stop, Pokémon Legends: Arceus

At the end of 2021, Nintendo Switch users were able to get their hands on two Nintendo DS classics, but in remake form. Pokémon Shimmering Pearl and Shiny Diamond were a traditional bet and true to the originals. Meanwhile, Gamefreak was working on his next ambitious project, nothing more and nothing less than Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This game, set in a remote era in the Sinnoh region, modifies the playable scheme, although contrary to what it seemed at first, it will not be an open world title.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. With only a few weeks to go until its launch, it remains to be seen if GameFreak manages to take a step forward and offer a product that marks a new direction for the veteran savga of The Pokémon Company.