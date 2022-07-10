Pokemon Poliwrath Fan Art Turned into an Impressive Tattoo

The Pokemon franchise is one of the most successful of all time thanks to numerous films, anime, manga, video games and much more. He has inspired the lives of several generations of people since he appeared on the scene in the late nineties. According to fans and critics, the latest Pokemon Legends: Arceus video game is among the best Pokemon games of all time.

The next installment, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will be released later this year and will bring a lot of new Pokemon. Gamers are looking forward to the upcoming game and are engaged in various activities, such as creating fan art and sculptures of their favorite pocket monsters. For example, one fan even created brilliant versions of Lechonka, Smoliv and Pavmi to express appreciation for the upcoming game.

Sometimes people take inspiration from other artists and their work to create something unique and new. This is exactly what happened to Reddit user Petah55, who stumbled upon one of his pencil drawings of a pocket monster turned into a fantastic tattoo by another member of the community. Some time ago, a Reddit user made a pencil drawing of a Polyvrat and was surprised to see that he inspired a tattoo artist. A user shared an image on Reddit showing their Poliwrath drawing and the subsequent tattoo on a person’s arm, which look almost the same.

I’m a little over the moon about it. Someone decided to make my poliwrath drawing a tattoo. It looks really good, too. from pokemon

Moreover, Petah55 was delighted with the positive response that the post received in the form of numerous comments and more than seven thousand votes with a 98 percent vote ratio. The user seems to be an expert in creating such Pokemon drawings, as he has made more than 150 of them, including Raichu, Kingler, Nidoking, Dragonair and many others, and also shared his link to the rest of the drawings along with the tattoo artist’s Instagram profile. Tattoos have always been a way to show your affection for the Pokemon franchise, even for celebrities like Ariana Grande, who has an Eevee tattoo.

For many fans, Poliwrath is an underrated pocket monster, since most people don’t know much about it. Polyvrat is a dual water/combat type Pokemon with a blue bipedal body and muscular arms. This is one of the last forms of Polyvaga, which first evolves into a Polyvirl, and then finally turns into a Polyvrate after exposure to a water stone.

Polyvrat is one of the few known pocket monsters of dual water and combat type, along with others such as Urshifu and Keldeo. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will introduce several new Pokemon, including Quaxly, which may be the last water and combat type Pokemon.