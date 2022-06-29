Pokémon Platinum Old Chateau Shows What Scarlet Is and; Purple is Missing

From the trailers and videos of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released so far, it looks like the fan-favorite image from the old games has been omitted again. The old castle in Pokémon Platinum was a prime example of a recurring feature in classic Pokemon games: a haunted mansion. This wasn’t the case in more modern releases, but in future games, this feature is perfect for a comeback.

Mysterious haunted mansions represent unforgettable stages of the gameplay, which are also great places to search for ghost-type Pokemon. The old Castle in Pokémon Platinum, the Strange House in Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 and the classic Pokemon tower of Lavender City in Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow are all unforgettable examples of haunted houses in this series. These areas tempt the player to piece together scant knowledge and use their imagination to create stories for these areas.

Although the Old Castle is not too difficult an area, it gives a flavor that is striking and different from the rest of the game. This increases the variety of Pokémon Platinum, making the game world more interesting. The new games added some of the most beautiful routes in any Pokemon game, such as Galara’s Glimwood Tangle, but they failed to capture the more creepy side of the Pokemon world. Judging by what has been shown in the new games, this may be a problem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Old castles and explorations make Pokemon worlds more Real

The old Pokémon Platinum Castle is one of the most interesting places in Sinno. Hidden in the Eterna Forest and accessible only with the help of HM Cut, the mansion can be completely skipped and it does not provide any plot development of the game. This makes it something of a hidden gem, an extra, vibrant part of the gameplay that rewards exploration. Eager players will be rewarded for their efforts with a Rotome, a versatile Pokemon with many forms. Strikingly, there are two human ghosts in the area that eerily occupy the screen before disappearing forever after their first appearance. This creates one of the most memorable moments in the entire Pokémon series.

Since the release of Pokémon X and Y in 2013, the series has been criticized for its lack of meaningful options for exploring the outside world. Due to the increasing simplicity of the route, the games seem smaller and less interesting, despite the fact that they are much more detailed. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seem to be about to reinvent the formula of the main series, and players can only hope that this will include a return to non-essential, explorable areas, such as in the old games. The complexity of the route and the riddles over the world allowed us to take a break from the constant battles, but this idea was not confirmed by the recent trailer of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gameplay.

New games are a great opportunity to re—imagine a haunted house. It is believed that the region of the game is based on Spain, a country with a long and rich history. This is a great opportunity to explore old gloomy places with deep knowledge and an unsettling atmosphere. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have all the ingredients to bring back the magic of the Old Castle.

