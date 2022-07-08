Pokemon: Pikachu should get regional options

The first Pokemon variants were introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon in 2016. The idea was quite popular and to this day invariably causes mostly positive reviews. The variants basically take an existing Pokemon and give it a new type and design based on the fact that it lives in a different region. It creatively updates old nostalgic Pokemon.

However, Pikachu remained untouched by the region’s options. Known as the face of the series, Pikachu is one of the most recognizable pop culture icons of our time. While Pikachu’s rival, Meowth, got two region options, Pikachu still doesn’t have any. In general, it would be wise to make Pikachu variants from the very beginning. After all, every region has an electric rodent Pokemon, so at least one region should have a special Pikachu.

How Pikachu changed throughout the games

Despite the lack of options, Pikachu’s design and abilities have never stood still. In the old games, the electric mouse was plumper and made gibberish like other Pokemon. In later games, Pikachu has lost his plumpness, pronounces his own name, and even has two different designs for men and women. When new tricks were introduced into the games, Pikachu usually participated in them. This happened with Z-moves and Gigantamaxing.

Whenever events happen in Pokemon GO, Pikachu usually wears a hat suit. In some games, Pikachu could even be dressed in cosplay. When the little Pokemon were introduced, Pikachu got Pichu, and when variants occurred, the Pokemon mascot Pikachu got Alolan Raichu as an evolution, not an option for himself.

The case for the Pikachu variant

Considering how famous Pikachu is, it’s a bit strange that games haven’t bet on Pikachu variants yet. A Pokemon close to the Pikachu variant is a Mimic, and it is one of the most popular Pokemon of its generation because of the way it played with the Pikachu design, but as a ghost and fairy. There are a lot of possibilities for Pikachu design. For example, in a cold climate, fluffy Pikachu may appear, and in a hot climate, Fire-type variants may appear.

Other types of electric rodents are a bit like regional variants of Pikachu, as they are all similar in design from circles on the cheeks to small hands and feet. It seems that the developers want to make variants of Pikachu without actually creating regional variants of Pikachu. Since the introduction of regional variants in “Sun and Moon”, developers have missed a couple of chances to show Pikachu in a different regional light. However, with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s not too late. Perhaps there will be a variant of Pikachu.

Why hasn’t the Pikachu variant appeared yet?

Perhaps due to the fact that Pikachu is iconic, developers are hesitant to give Pikachu a regional option. Game Freak can just play it safe. There are other reasons, such as the fact that regional variants are a chance to draw attention to Pokemon that have received little attention. So it was with Exeggutor in Sun and Moon, Farfetch’d in Sword and Shield and Qwilfish in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Little is known about what goes into the development of these regional options and how they are selected. Perhaps the developers tried to make a regional version of Pikachu, but abandoned it, considering it unsatisfactory. There may be a sense of perfectionism stopping any progress. When it comes to creating a regional version of the most iconic Pokemon of all time, there can be many opinions.

However, regional variants were popular with fans. Pokemon that were already popular have become more popular thanks to regional variants such as Vulpix in Sun and Moon, Ponita in Sword and Shield and Zorua in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Let’s hope that as more options are received, Game Freak can gain confidence in releasing a Pikachu variant.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.