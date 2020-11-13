Pokémon new movie “Secrets of the Jungle” coming soon

Pokémon Company reveals its promising new movie Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Wait for it!

The latest Pokémon movie will finally be released globally and along with it, Sword and Shield will receive a new Mythical Pokémon through a distribution event. Everything revolves around Zarude, one of the stars of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

This powerful creature has been raising a human boy named Koko to live as Pokémon until a fateful encounter with Ash Ketchum changes everything. Somagnews brings you the trailer below:

Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Facts

The Pokémon Company revealed the following synopsis for the 23rd feature film in the franchise:

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle tells the story of Koko, a boy raised by Pokémon, and the creation of a new bond between humans and Pokémon. Deep in the jungle, far from any human settlement, lies the Okoya Forest, a Pokémon paradise forbidden to outsiders and protected by a strict code of rules.

In this jungle lives Koko, a human boy who has been raised as a Pokémon by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Koko has grown up without ever doubting that she is a Pokémon.

But one day, a chance encounter with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is it really a Pokémon? Or is it, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the Okoya Forest, the bonds between Pokémon and humans, as well as the love between parents and children, will be put to the test.

Dada Zarude’s form for the video game

On top of that, a special Japan-only Zarude distribution event is also coming up. This is for the “Dada” shape (with the Celebi-inspired cape seen in the movie), and will be available to those who purchase a ticket to see the movie in Japan.

Dada Zarude reaches level 70 with a Choice Scarf equipped. It also has more powerful moves, like Jungle Healing, Hammer Arm, Power Whip, and Energy Ball.

As a link to the film, Sword and Shield players will soon be able to get their hands on Zarude. In fact, it’s already available today in some regions:

USA, Canada, Australia and Latin America – Through the Pokémon Trainers Club newsletter. Register before November 20 to receive it in December

UK – GAME Stores (where open), GAME Online store coming soon

Germany – Gamestop – In store now, online from December 1

Austria, Switzerland – Gamestop – In Shop Now

Italy – Gamestop Online Store

Spain – GAME retail, Online Store will add it soon

Belgium, The Netherlands – GameMania – Register on their website, codes are sent every Friday

France – Micromania – Register on their website to get a code

Portugal – FNAC Stores

Sweden – Via Spelochsant or the Webhallen online portal

Ireland – Gamestop Website



