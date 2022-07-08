Pokemon Legends needs to do more with Fossil Pokemon

When it was first announced that the latest spin-off Game Freak Pokemon Legends: Arceus would explore the history and myths of the Pokemon world, fans were both intrigued and excited by a different take on their favorite series. Pokemon Legends: Arceus not only succeeded in telling the story of the feudal origin of the Shinno region, but also did everything possible to add more to the series than any previous by-product, the main one being Hisui’s exclusive forms and evolutions. (for now) to the game.

Despite this achievement, fans have singled out one particular aspect of the game and Pokemon knowledge as underrated for a game set in Pokemon’s past. Although Game Freak had a great opportunity to take advantage of the historical Pokemon Legends setting, fossil Pokemon were surprisingly overlooked, and their inclusion seemed to be poorly thought out, as if they were forgotten until the last minute. Therefore, future Pokemon Legends games should improve the handling of fossil Pokemon and benefit from the opportunity to add a fresh perspective on the ancient Pokemon norm.

Fossils in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To say that Game Freak “forgot” about the fossil Pokemon would be misleading. In fact, in Legends: Arceus there is a special cave in Coronet Highlands, where two fossil Pokemon native to Sinnoh — the Shieldon and Cranidos lines — appear as fossils in the cave wall. This is consistent with the idea that even these specific Pokemon predate the events of the game, but the only way to get these Pokemon is by distorting spacetime, a process that some players found frustrating and lackluster. These distortions seem to bring modern Pokemon like Porygon or Magnemite back in time so that the player can catch them, but fossil Pokemon also appear in the distortions. They are anomalous in that the only ones are put forward instead of them.

To further complicate the situation, it seems that Game Freak was also aware of the historical significance of these Pokemon fossils, as the ore of origin is located near this cave. This means that there may be some connection between Origin Ore and fossil Pokemon, or at least with the period of history from which they originated, especially since the legend surrounding Arseus and the creation trio was the basis for the existence of the entire Pokemon. Even if Game Freak wasn’t going to reinterpret Fossil Pokemon like it did with other Pokemon lines like Zorua or Growlithe, then the introduction and knowledge of Origin Ore could have been facilitated by including fossil Pokemon in the narrative in some way.

Legends of the future need the best fossils

The next question is what Game Freak will need to do for a possible future Legends game. One option is to continue the success of regional variations, even historical ones, and introduce new forms of fossil Pokemon. One common trope among most Pokemon fossils, with the exception of Gen 8 fossils, is that they all share a common rock type. While this may have made sense initially for the first few games, it seems extremely abnormal that of the fifteen confirmed prehistoric Pokemon lines, eleven are of the Rock type. A simple retcon for this could take advantage of Gen 8 fossils that don’t match each other, extending this to other Pokemon fossils that have been “altered” over time due to rock minerals replacing calcium in bones and corresponding to real science, explaining why they all currently share a Rock type.

The new shapes for these fossil Pokemon should get rid of the stone type and instead reflect how the Pokemon originally looked. For example, Cranidos can become a Dragon type, and Game Freak can go even further by adding a new secondary type or even possibly adding a third stage of evolution. Additionally, Game Freak can then explore local fossils of other regions with each new Legends entry, which can prove fruitful for regions like Unova when it has not only Archen and Tirtouga, but also such as the obscure, presumably prehistoric origin of Genesect as inspiration. . Fans will have to wait and see if Game Freak will really continue this new series after the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is already available for the Nintendo Switch.