Pokemon Legends: Arseus’ Lovecraft Themes May Have Gone Unnoticed

Pokemon Legends: Arceus quickly became a special title in the Pokemon franchise due to its unique catching mechanics, order of turn in combat and difficulty. Rarely has the main Pokemon game ever been described as a difficult time, because these games are designed to be played by everyone, including children. However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus could afford to abandon this approach. Multiple encounters with a coach in a game can be exceptionally difficult for players who have not coached their team to be above the level compared to the field.

Although trainer battles aren’t as common in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the game handles them in a way that makes them more meaningful in terms of plot and in terms of difficulty. The game also has darker themes than in the main Pokemon games, which are often displayed both in dialogues with non-player characters and in Pokedex entries for some creatures, such as Basculegion, devouring the souls of dead Pokemon. Pokemon Legends: The increased complexity of Arseus, mixed with a darker story, takes place at a time when people were afraid of Pokemon in order to create something quite unusual: the Lovecraft experience.

What are the Pokemon legends like: Arseus and Lovecraft’s Horror

Howard Lovecraft’s horror stories are often called cosmic horror or Lovecraft horror: a special type of fear that arises from understanding how small a person is compared to the large cosmos around him. Pokemon Legends: Arceus has a lot of plot twists that are similar to the average main titles of the series, but it also has strong Lovecraftian themes in how it approaches the story of Arseus, Dialga, Palkia and Giratina. The main character is summoned to another world, transported centuries into the past, without his consent and without knowing what is happening.

This is a storytelling tool that allows you to make the knowledge of the player and the character about the world the same. In this case, Pokemon Legends: Arceus players must trust their new magical technology, Arc Phone, to guide them through a mission they don’t fully understand in a world alien to them. Strange, incomprehensible phenomena begin to occur in the region, when space-time faults open on the left and right, from which powerful Pokemon come out, some of which cannot exist at that time period.

Players work under the threat of being sent to the fields and left to die if they fail, and this is not too far from what is happening in terms of gameplay. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it’s easy to lose consciousness in the wild compared to any other Pokemon game due to the fact that wild Pokemon attack players on their own, to the point that many characters mention that fellow explorers were seriously injured by monsters. At some point, the sky turns red, and the NPCs begin to believe that this is the end of the world as they know it, as they cannot understand what is happening.

Then the main character will have to fight with the real Pokemon god of time or space when they are raging in madness, subjugating him by all necessary means so that reality does not collapse. Finally, in their hardest battle with Pokemon, the trainers meet a terrifying Pokemon coming out of the shadows and attacking them: Giratina. Overall, Pokemon Legends: Arceus does have strong Lovecraftian themes, and as a result, it remains a compelling take on a franchise that is usually aimed at children.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is already available for the Nintendo Switch.