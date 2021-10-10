Pokémon Legends: Arceus Won’t Be An Open World

Pokémon Legends: The Pokémon Company solves one of the most important doubts regarding the world of the Sinnoh region, such as the structure of its environment. In a complete article that we published this week we were able to detail many of the aspects of the expected Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but then it was not confirmed if this new installment will have an open world or, on the contrary, interconnected areas from a kind of main base. Knowing already many details of the game, such as the confirmed Pokémon or some elements of the combat, this was one of the great unknowns to be solved … until now. The Pokémon Company has officially confirmed in a public note that indeed, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not have an open world.

This has been transmitted through Kotaku, in a statement in which they reveal that the structure of their world will be something similar to what has already been seen in other games such as Monster Hunter. Namely: as we said before, we will have a base of operations in the town of Jubilife, where we will accept missions and we will go to them in certain areas.

This will be the Sinnoh region

“In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Jubilife village serves as the base for accepting missions,” begins this statement from The Pokémon Company. “After receiving an assignment or order, and preparing for their next excursion, players will leave the village to explore one of the several open areas in the Hisui region. After completing the mission, players will need to return once more to prepare for your next assignment. We look forward to providing more information about Hisui exploration soon. ”

Set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, the player’s objective will be neither more nor less than to complete the first Pokedex, after choosing between one of the three starting Pokémon: Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott. To do this, they will have the help of a peculiar teacher who has been traveling around the world. The use of stealth is one of the most striking novelties of this new installment, since we can hide in the tall grass to observe the Pokémon crouched, and be able to catch them by throwing a Poke Ball without them noticing our presence.

Pokémon Legends will arrive on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.