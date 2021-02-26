Pokémon Legends Arceus will have a similar battle

Pokémon Legends Arceus was announced on Friday (26) as a new open-world game coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. In addition to elements of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the title may have battles just like the Final series Fantasy.

The reference, which was not confirmed by Nintendo, was discussed on Twitter. According to the Pokémon Leaks Center profile, which translates information about the franchise into English, the disclosure of the new game in Japanese misses this detail.

According to the rumor, the game specifically mentions ATB (Active Time Battle), a mechanic used for the first time in Final Fantasy IV and which was improved in later releases of the RPG saga.

In the ATB battle, the player’s and enemy’s attacks are managed by a bar that informs you of the timing of each action. The presence of the system would be a novelty for the Pokémon series, since games have always been more traditional in turn-based fights.

Other details

Also according to the Pokémon Leaks Center, if the player has no Pokémon, the character itself will be attacked by the wild monsters. If the character takes a certain amount of damage, the battle will end.

As we said earlier, it is important to remember that, for now, this is all a rumor. Nintendo did not reveal details and, in this first moment, only released an initial video with gameplay scenes from Pokémon Legends Arceus.

So, what did you think of this possibility? Do you think the ATB system would work for Pokémon? Leave your comment below!