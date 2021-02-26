Pokémon Legends: Arceus will come as open world RPG

The Pokémon franchise team announced on Friday (26) a next game for the universe. The title “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” will arrive for Nintendo Switch as a new RPG game in the open world, with a story located in Sinnoh and an unprecedented storyline.

According to the developers, “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” will be a “pre-make” of the franchise and will tell a story with a chronology set long before any other game in the universe. In addition, the developers point out that it will be a long-lasting RPG with “a new challenge and a new frontier for the Pokémon world.”

Check out the trailer for “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” below:

As trainers explore natural extensions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they will find pokémons that call these great views home. To catch wild pokémons, players can study the behaviors of the pokémons, sneak up on them and then play pokéballs. Players can also fight wild pokémon with their allied pokémons. When launching the Pokémon holding your allied Pokémon close to a wild Pokémon, players will go into battle perfectly. This new gameplay angle is designed to provide coaches with an immersive experience.

“Pokémon Legends: Arceus” will have its story located in Sinnoh, but it will still have several monsters from several generations. The player’s initial choice will be between Rowlet (7th generation), Oshawott (5th generation) and Cyndaquil (2nd generation). In addition, Piplut, who first appeared in the 4th generation, and evolves into Prinplup and, later, to Empoleon.

The game is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch worldwide in early 2022, but there is still no exact date. In addition to “Pokémon Legends: Arceus”, the franchise should also produce remakes of games passed to the hybrid and portable console, such as the title “Pokémon Diamond and Pearl”