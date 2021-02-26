Pokémon Legends Arceus will be open world!

Today (26), during the special 25-year transmission of Pokémon, Nintendo announced the new game in the franchise: Pokémon Legends Arceus which will be released for Nintendo Switch in early 2022. Check out the trailer below:

The game is an open-world Action RPG that will take place in Sinnoh in the Feudal era. Your objective is to create the first Pokédex in the region, exploring the region alongside your companion (Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott), battling and capturing other Pokémon!

The look of the game is very reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, providing a good immersion for fans of the franchise.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives in early 2022 for Nintendo Switch.