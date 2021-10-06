Pokémon Legends Arceus, What Do We Know About The Hisui Map?

Pokémon Legends: We explain what the playable objective of this new stage for the saga is and what we really know about the map. Is it or is it not an open world? Legends Pokémon Arceus will mean the biggest change for the saga in its RPG aspect since its birth twenty-five years ago. Game Freak is about to materialize a project based on exploration, action in real time combined with traditional combat and, as we will delve into in this article, a world that opens up ready for us to meet it. In order that you can understand a little better how the playable cycle of this installment will be, what we know and what we do not know about Hisui at the moment, we invite you to continue reading.

The first thing we must make clear is that, contrary to what has been assumed, there is no confirmation that Pokémon Legends Arceus is an open world; rather, we are facing a region divided into different ecosystems in the form of areas with freedom of movement. A sum of Wild Areas, to understand each other, with what we call free roam.