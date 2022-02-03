Pokémon Legends: Arceus Sells 1.4 Million Copies In 3 Days In Japan

Pokémon Legends: According to Famitsu, Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 1,424,657 copies in Japan during the week it was released. The publication considered sales between January 28 and 30 (the game was released in the middle of the week). Digital sales (via eShop) are not included in these numbers, but sales of physical cards with game download codes are included.

With that mark, Arceus surpassed Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, which sold 1,395,642 copies in November last year in Japan, as well as Pokémon Sword/Shield, which sold 1,364,544 copies in its early days in the country.

The comparison is favorable with other Switch games as well. The only game on the console that sold the most in its first three days in Japan is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with 1,880,626 physical copies sold.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was also released on January 28 in the rest of the world, being very well received by critics. The changes in relation to the typical formula of the franchise were praised, but the visuals have been the subject of complaints. The game has been very successful on platforms like Twitch, becoming the most watched title in a few moments shortly after its official launch.