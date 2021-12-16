Pokémon Legends: Arceus Reveals Diamond and Pearl Clans in New Trailer

Pokémon Legends: Arceus released an “update” video this week showing some more news about the game. The new trailer mainly focuses on the two clans that exist in the Hisui region (Sinnoh at the time the game is set): the Diamond clan and the Pearl clan.

Of course, it’s no coincidence that the clan names come from the names of the versions of the original Pokémon that marked Sinnoh’s debut for the first time. The video details some of the leaders of each clan as well:

Adaman is the leader of the Diamond clan and uses a Leafeon as his partner. He is characterized as a “bold young man” with a tendency to act before thinking.

Irida leads the Pearl clan, accompanied by her partner Glaceon. She is described by developers as a closed person who takes time to trust others. The character also sees the importance of exploring the vast Hisui region.

The video also takes a few seconds to reveal merchants who will help you by offering items on your journey. They are called members of the Ginkgo Merchant Guild within the game’s lore, and act as normal item merchants in RPGs.

Finally, along with the new information pack, Nintendo also revealed what bonuses will be for those who played Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on Switch.