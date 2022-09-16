Pokemon Legends: Arceus – Request Guide 32 (Headache-Stricken Psyduck)

Psyduck and their headaches are a recurring theme in Pokemon games — in fact, Pokedex mentions this in almost every Pokemon game. Thus, it is fitting that Psyduck and their mental headaches will reappear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus through one of the requests that players can fulfill while taking a break from the main plot of the game.

Request 32, or the headache-suffering Psydak, can be accessed relatively early in the game, although the player must first gain access to the Crimson Swamps. Keep reading to get a complete guide on how to cure these unfortunate Psychics of headaches, and complete Query 32!

How to execute Query 32: A Psydak suffering from a headache

You can access the request of the Headache-Stricken Psyduck by talking to an NPC named Marcia. She will be waiting in the Diamond Settlement in the Crimson Swamps, and she will be marked on the map with a marker, so it will be easy for players to find her. It is easiest to find it in the Diamond Settlement if the player travels from the Golden Lowlands, although if the player has already visited the Diamond Settlement before, he can quickly get there directly from the map. As soon as the player speaks to her, she will ask them to help cure her Psydak of headaches by finding a special secret medicine for her.

Once the player accepts the quest from Marcia, the secret medicine that Marcia asked for is fortunately not that hard to find. Return to the Village of Jubilee and return to the Hall of the Galaxy. Once inside, go to the first floor and find an elderly NPC named Tomma in one of the medical wards. If the player is struggling to find her, just access the Arc Phone — it will lead right to where she is waiting, with a distance marker. After the player talks to Tomma, he will receive the secret medicine that Marcia requested.

After receiving the Secret Medicine, return to the Diamond Settlement in the Crimson Swamps — remember, direct travel is available on the map after visiting the Settlement once before. Find Marcia and her Psykers again. As soon as the player gives Marcia the medicine, she will give it to her Psydak, curing them of headaches. Unfortunately, unlike other queries found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, this query does not fill a place in the Psyduck research tasks, so no extra points will be awarded for completing this query. However, as a reward, Marcia will give the player one maximum rebirth.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is already available for the Nintendo Switch.