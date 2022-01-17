Pokémon Legends Arceus: Release Date, Price, Editions And Where To Pre-Order

Pokémon Legends Arceus: We review all the details of the long-awaited new game in the Pokémon saga for Nintendo Switch. The biggest playable jump in memory. Start the count down. Pokémon Legends Arceus is getting closer to its exclusive premiere on Nintendo Switch. After its announcement last February on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary, the community of lovers of the saga is ready for this jump, this new playable approach to the Action RPG in large open environments where we will be entrusted with the task of creating the first Pokédex in history . Welcome to the vast region of Hisui, what over the years would be called Sinnoh.

Legends Pokémon Arceus: when does it come out and how much will it cost

Legends Pokémon Arceus will go on sale next Friday, January 28, 2022 in physical format (we see the stores below) and in digital format via eShop. Its physical price depends on the store we have chosen, but in the eShop we can reserve it now for 59.99 euros. If you are interested in reserving it, we will tell you below all the available editions of the game, how and where to reserve it.

Where to pre-order Pokemon Arceus Legends: all gifts confirmed

If you plan to get Pokémon Arceus Legends in physical format to own the box and cartridge, the next step is to choose the store. Where is it more worth booking it? Personal tastes also intervene here, since there are those who are more fanatical about metal boxes; others of the figures; or maybe you prefer a poster for your room.