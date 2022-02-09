Pokémon Legends Arceus: Player Discovers Method To Clone Shinies

Pokémon Legends Arceus: There are several different types of Pokémon players, such as those focused on the competitive and those who just want to enjoy the adventure, for example. But there is a part of the community dedicated to another activity: the hunt for shiny monsters.

Extremely hard to find, alternate-colored little creatures are quite rare and highly coveted. That’s why, many times, when picking up one of them, the desire is to have several others. Now, a player has discovered a way to get multiple shiny monsters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

On Twitter, user Kqttling posted a “cloning” video tutorial, showing how to catch various shinies in the new — and wildly popular — Nintendo Switch exclusive game.

The method is quite simple:

Turn off auto save;

Choose a map that has a separate explorable area, which you need to enter by pressing the A button, like a cave;

In the outer area, look for and find a shiny you want to clone (this part can take a long time);

As the hack only works with little monsters that jump from a structure, look for mineral deposits, trees or boxes that are shaking;

Use your pokémon on the structure and capture the opponent shiny monster;

Save the game manually;

Go inside the cave and stay inside for at least 30 minutes outside of battles;

After spending half an hour inside the cave, exit and go back to the structure where you got the shiny;

It will be shaking again, so just repeat the process from step 5 onwards.

Okay, that’s basically it. This way, with the cloning method discovered by the player, you’ll be able to have multiple shinys of the same — at least until the Pokémon Company and Game Freak release a patch.

With an average encounter rate of 1/4096, finding the infamous little critters with characteristic glow and alternate colors is often quite rare. Perhaps even to instigate the hunt for shinies or to at least give players a chance to have one in their collection, Pokémon Legends: Arceus offers the possibility to catch a shiny Ponyta as part of a side quest.