Pokémon Legends: Arceus May Not Have An Open World

Pokémon Legends: The first trailers for Pokémon Legends: Arceus gave a great impression that the game could have a world open to exploration, looking quite similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in this sense. But this was never said or confirmed by Nintendo, which led fans to try to figure it out on their own.

In a more detailed analysis of the game’s maps, it was possible to notice that maybe the world is not as open as we previously imagined. A fan of the franchise named Joe Merrick posted two images of the game on his Twitter account, showing that the Obsidian Flatlands site map has a part circled with a green line, which could indicate the limits of what could be explored in that region. .

There’s also a second map showing what’s inside this circled part, which looks quite large and could be freely explored. This prompted Merrick to comment that Pokémon Legends: Arceus can rely on segmented open areas, as in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 or games from the Monster Hunter franchise. Basically, this means that you will not be able to go out into the world without any restrictions like in Breath of the Wild, but that you will be able to explore very large areas with some limitations.

While not exactly what many people expected, many of Merrick’s followers responded positively to the post, as these restrictions could help the game not have as many performance issues and not have to sacrifice too much visual detail. Of course, we can only be sure of that when Game Freak shows more of the title or when Pokémon Legends: Arceus is released on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.