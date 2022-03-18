Pokémon Legends Arceus Is Updated To Version 1.1.1 To Fix A Bug

Pokémon: This is a minor patch that fixes a bug related to getting an item in a very specific situation. The Pokémon saga has looked back and traveled to the past of the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Arceus Legends, the most recent game in the series. The new Gamefreak production makes profound changes to the gameplay and opens the doors to much more open worlds than in previous products. The studio has now released update 1.1.1, a patch focused on fixing a very specific bug, so it doesn’t introduce any new content.

According to the patch notes, after applying the update a bug related to the Iris Amulet item will be fixed:

“Resolved a bug that occurred under certain conditions and prevented players from getting the Iris Charm even if they met the requirements. After updating the game, users who have experienced this issue will be able to get the Iris Amulet by talking to Professor Laventon inside Team Galaxy Lobby in Jubilee City, as long as they meet the requirements.

Supermassive Appearances, one of the endgame novelties

Pokémon Legends Arceus is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The previous update did add new challenges and challenges, among which is Hisui’s Awakening, a new endgame content for the video game. Players must investigate mysterious Pokémon appearances that are occurring throughout the Hisui region. They are the Supermassive Apparitions, which are accompanied by the Dream Challenge, formidable and powerful rivals.

The machinery of The Pokémon Company does not stop and Gamefreak is already working on the brand’s next main video game. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple will follow in the footsteps of Pokémon Arceus Legends and offer a vast and living world. In addition, these two editions will introduce the ninth generation. Its launch is scheduled for this year 2022 on Nintendo Switch, still without a specific date but with a release window set for the end of the year.