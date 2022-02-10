Pokémon Legends Arceus Is Updated To version 1.0.2; Notice The Patch

Pokémon Legends: Game Freak’s new video game for Nintendo Switch receives this update patch. What news does it include? All the details. Pokémon Legends Arceus has been updated to version 1.0.2. After the release of patch 1.0.1 just a few days ago, the Game Freak video game for Nintendo Switch receives this new patch focused on correcting errors and solving some of the problems reported by users. Specifically, small bugs that prevented capturing some Pokémon (such as Cherrim) or problems with the console freezing when doing certain tasks. Version 1.0.2 fixes everything. We pass list with all the news.

Pokémon Legends Arceus version 1.0.2: all the news and fixes

Fixed an issue where, while offline, the screen could freeze when trying to pick up a lost backpack by throwing a Pokémon’s Poké Ball.

Fixed an issue where Cherrim was sometimes difficult to capture.

Fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during a specific mission, preventing the scenario from running its course (we don’t know which one).

Fixed an issue where players could obtain certain Pokémon twice instead of once, as they were meant to be. That issue prevented the player from obtaining certain other Pokémon. These “lost” Pokémon will now appear for players who were unable to catch them due to this issue.

How to update Pokémon Legends Arceus to version 1.0.2?

To download the update, you just need to have an Internet connection and free space on the console’s storage to download the file. If the download does not appear automatically, all we have to do is go to the Arceus Pokémon Legends icon, press the (+) button and click Update. In a matter of minutes the game will have been updated to version 1.0.2.