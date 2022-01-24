Pokémon Legends Arceus: How Much Does It Take Up On Nintendo Switch?

Pokémon Legends Arceus: The Pokémon Company and Gamefreak finalize the development of the video game, which will transport us to the distant past of Sinnoh. Nintendo Switch is about to experience its first big release of 2022 with Arceus Pokémon Legends, an all-new title brought back from lead developer Gamefreak. A few days after its arrival on the market, it has just been confirmed how much it will occupy in the internal memory or in the SSD that we have installed in the console. According to the Japanese Nintendo eShop, it will weigh in at 6GB.

Initially, the size that was made public was more than double, about 13 GB. However, the update of the Nintendo store in Japanese territory sheds light on this matter and certifies a significant reduction in the weight of the file. Something similar happened with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl: initially it was said that it would occupy about 10 GB, but finally the required space was 6.7 GB.

Compared to another one of the upcoming Nintendo Switch releases, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the weight is very similar as the pink ball adventure will need 5.8GB. Both titles offer three-dimensional worlds, although the approach is very different. Not surprisingly, Pokémon Arceus Legends promises to be the most extensive title in the saga, as Gamefreak has turned the classic formula around and embraced the open world.

In search of the lost legends

Pokémon Legends Arceus will transport the player to a remote time in the Sinnoh region, the same one we traveled in Diamond and Pearl. All in all, we are in an era of legend, so many of the stories that have been passed down from generation to generation can be discovered in this unprecedented adventure, in which we will also have to interact with numerous Pokémon. The origin of the Pokédex and other stories will be present in the video game.

There are only a few days left for the new Gamefreak to see the light. It will be next January 28 when the title debuts exclusively for Nintendo Switch.