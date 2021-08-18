Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gets New Trailer and Gameplay Details

Pokémon Legends: Arceus got a new trailer this Wednesday (18th) during the Pokémon Direct event. The video shows the little monsters and a little of the game’s open world setting

There will be many different scenarios, from plains, forests, frozen places, rivers, seas, mountains and more. Each location will have different species of Pokémon, plus details that will affect the gameplay itself.

Check out the new trailer below.

In Legends: Arceus, pocket monsters will be captured in fights in the open world and to make it easier it will be possible to use the environment to your advantage. Pokémon will also be able to attack the character itself, which will decrease the protagonist’s life.

The species will have different behavior, since in addition to attacking, they may simply run away from you so as not to be captured.

At the time of combat, the little monsters you captured will have different styles of strikes: Strong and Agile. The first one will be powerful and will deal more damage, while the second one will be fast, as the name suggests.

An interesting detail was also revealed about the presence of Pokémon in different versions, which changed because of the environment. One of the examples was Wyrdeer, which is a version of Stantler that lives in wilder environments.

Another example shown resembles a classic 1st generation monster, the Growlithe. In the Hisui region, where the game’s story is set, there will be Hisuian Growlithe, which is a little weirder compared to the traditional one. Check out the image of the monster below.

The event also took time to reveal a bit about the plot of the new title. Among the news, it was said that history in the Hisui region will show the development of the first Pokédex, for example.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. So, what did you think of the game’s news? Are you excited to play? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!