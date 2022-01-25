Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gets Another Extensive Trailer

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is just days away from its release, so Nintendo is getting heavy on its marketing for this final stretch of the all-important release date. Even after so many videos about the game, we now have one more trailer, and it’s not the smallest:

There are about six minutes of video, bringing an overview of the game, from its history to the different activities available to the player and the new gameplay. Many scenes that we’ve seen in previous videos and a few new ones are used, but it works as a good summary of everything in the game for those who haven’t been following the trailers.

At this point we already have numerous leaks about the new Pokémon, because copies were sent ahead of time to some lucky players who already bought the game. But for those who want to avoid spoilers, the official videos are still the best option to learn more about Pokémon Legends: Arceus with less danger of learning “too much” – despite the amount of videos.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on January 24th. While Microsoft and even Sony have become increasingly flexible with their exclusive games – especially in PC ports – Nintendo continues with a very traditional strategy in this regard, so it’s pretty hard to imagine a Pokémon outside the Switch anytime soon.