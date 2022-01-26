Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gets A Studio Ghibli-Style Trailer

Pokémon Legends: Animators Channy and Kimberly, self-declared “fangirls” at Nintendo, created a trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the style of Studio Ghibli animations. The video, in addition to the characteristic feature, brings several tributes to the studio and was published on the YouTube channel Channy and Kimberly.

The 56-second video opens with a reimagined version of the opening logo for the Studio Ghibli films. In place of the character Totoro and the studio name in katakana, we see an equally cute version with Snorlax and the title of the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus, just with the name of the legendary Pokémon in katakana.

The entire trailer follows the studio’s unmistakable visual style for Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, featuring versions of the little monsters. In addition to Snorlax and Growlithe, which appear in the first few seconds, we also find Akari, Voltorb from Hisuian, Wyrdeer, Zorua from Hisuian and several other Pokémon in the region.

To make the animation even more impressive, musician Kromosohn created a piano version of the original theme of the renowned franchise following the same serene line of the soundtracks that enrich the studio’s films, crowning the tribute.