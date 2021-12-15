Pokémon Legends: Arceus Discovers Hisui Clans In A New Trailer

Pokémon Legends: The Pokémon Company reveals which are the leaders of the clans that will be present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It will arrive on January 28, 2022. Pokémon Legends: Arceus shows who the leaders of the two main clans in the region are. The hierarchs of the Diamond and Pearl clans show their faces together with the merchants who will follow us during the adventures. You can see the trailer in Spanish at the top of this news.

So are the hierarchs of the clans of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Adamas will be the leader of the Diamond clan. “The wrath of the Great Sinnoh will fall upon you one day,” he snaps at the Pearl clan leader, Nákara. The young woman herself is considered “methodical and far-sighted”, and she is adept at playing the flute. Both appear facing each other during the video. “You say I’m wasting my time? Rather, you are making me lose it with your nonsense! ”, Adamas comments in one of the dialogues shown.

On the merchant side, the Ginkgo company will be in charge of providing us with the flow of materials that we will need. Volus and Bilo are the two characters that will work under his shield. Some of the displayed materials are interesting for the community. One of them is Revibrote, an ingredient “necessary in the elaboration of objects that restore consciousness to weakened Pokémon.”

The repellent herb, on the other hand, says that it has “medicinal properties”, but its taste makes “that wild Pokémon hate it.” The last of the objects corresponds to the sword mushroom, which allows “to increase the muscles and provide more strength.” In the description it is already indicated that it is “a vital ingredient of the Offensive Dragee”.

At MeriStation we have been able to review the locations revealed so far in Hisui. The most remarkable thing you should know is that there is no confirmation that it is an open world; rather, we are facing a region divided into different ecosystems in the form of areas with freedom of movement. You can read it in details through this link.

Remember that it will arrive on January 28, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch systems.