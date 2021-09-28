Pokémon: Legends Arceus And Remakes Get New Trailers!

Pokémon: Nintendo has published two new videos for its upcoming Pokémon games. We have an unpublished trailer bringing more details of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and also another trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus, talking a little more about the game, including how the customization mechanics will work in this title.

Starting with Legends Arceus, which is an original and possibly the most anticipated game, we have a recap of some game features that have been shown before, but with more emphasis. We can see more details of the mechanics of assembling Pokémon, and we have the revelation of several customization options for the trainer.

A new monster is also revealed: Kleavor, which will be one of the “noble” Pokémon that the player will have to face in Legends Arceus.