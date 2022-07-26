Pokemon Leaker Hints at a Third Legend Scarlet and Violet

It’s been exactly five months since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were first introduced during The Pokemon Day live broadcast, when The Pokemon Company released a live-action trailer that also included some footage from the games. However, in the months since the announcement, only one trailer has been released showing the new Gen9 co-op feature, as well as three new early Route critters, and then two legendary boxes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These Pokemon are called Corydon and Miraydon, with the former representing the ancient Pokemon themes of Scarlet, and the latter depicting futuristic Pokemon Purple themes.

Since their first reveal, many Pokemon fans have begun to believe that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a third legendary creature that instead embodies the themes of the present. Later, this theory was partially refuted by an insider who allegedly gained access to an early copy of the games, stating that there would be no third legendary at all. However, recent tweets from another leader who has a proven track record of Pokemon games, named Riddler Hu, seem to suggest otherwise.

Although Hu mentioned that they will stop leaking information, the new tweets focus on the three Buddhas and how they are the key to understanding the concepts of Titan, the Pokemon codename Scarlet and Violet. In fact, one of the tweets mentions three different Buddhas: the first is the Burning Lamp Buddha (also known as Dinguan Buddha), the second is Shakyamuni Buddha, and the third is Maitreya Buddha. The Buddha of the Burning Lamp is considered to be the Buddha of the past and preceded Shakyamuni Buddha, whereas Maitreya Buddha is the Buddha of the future.

Thus, it is quite possible that Riddler Hu suggests that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will indeed have a third legendary Pokemon representing the present. Since it is difficult to imagine a modern Pokemon game without a third legend, the hints of Khu are very trustworthy, but the truth may lie in the middle. In fact, it is quite possible that the third Legendary for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will not be part of the base games, but rather may be presented with the rumored Gen 9 DLC.

Hu is the same leader who spoke about the evolutions of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet of the grass/fire type and Paumi, and they also revealed combinations of the types of evolutions of the three starters. Thus, there is a chance that the third legend for the 9th generation will actually appear, although not exactly when the players expect it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.