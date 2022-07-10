Pokemon Leaker Confirms That Scarlet and Violet Will Have DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released this November, three years after the introduction of Gen 8 through Pokemon Sword and Shield, which meanwhile remained the main competitive focus of the series. Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were announced in February, very little is officially known about the games due to the lack of new trailers, since only one has been released since the announcement of Gen 9. Thus, an excellent source of information about what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will include is a well-known Pokemon insider named Riddler Khu.

Khu has a proven track record that goes back to the distant past, and they shared all sorts of reliable information about Pokemon Legends: Arceus before its launch in January. Among other things, Hu also teased the new systems and tricks of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with a series of tweets discussing elements from the first and second official trailers, as well as new unannounced things. Now Hu has shared his preferences for the main Pokemon games on Twitter, putting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their DLC in third place.

Although there have been no rumors or anything official that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will receive additional content in the form of DLC or expansion passes, everyone agrees that this is likely to happen due to the way Pokemon Sword and Shield post-release content was handled. However, Hu confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will indeed receive some form of DLC, although nothing is reported about what this entails. There is a huge possibility that Gen 9 will have the same approach as in Gen 8 Pokemon games, in the sense that the DLC package can expand Pokedex and allow players to explore new areas.

It is possible that Generation 9 will have some form of Pokedex reduction, especially when you consider that with the advent of new Pokemon, the total number of creatures may approach one thousand. Similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield, the expansion may include several new and many returning Pokemon that players can catch, and it may even include a return to Kalos, which is rumored since the Gen 9 region is inspired by Spain and Portugal. DLC for new games can also become a completely new endgame experience based on the 9th generation open world mechanics.

Recently, Hu also teased a time travel plot for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will apparently work similarly to the relationship between the main characters in a movie called “House by the Lake.” In general, in order for Hu to rate Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so highly, and interesting new concepts have appeared in the games, it is quite possible that the world in the 9th generation will be quite large, and its gameplay is attractive enough to justify the release of a DLC package that is more than just some critters coming back.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.