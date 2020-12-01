Pokémon Kids Winter Festival: minigames

The Pokémon Company opens a website dedicated to children where they can become the best trainers. Winter arrives, and with it, the Christmas holidays, which this time will be more confined than ever.

Given the advance of the coronavirus, The Pokémon Company proposes a series of activities for children, who can enjoy mini-games and other fun. Where? On the website that has just been inaugurated. It is about Pokémon Kids: Winter Festival, a space in which almost 900 badges can be obtained.

These activities will be available for a limited time, specifically from December 3 to January 3, 2021. In order to participate and have the opportunity to obtain the badges, an adult must pre-register, just a few steps before being able to immerse yourself in the Pokémon world.

25th anniversary of Pokémon

Pokémon is preparing for a year full of emotions. The Nintendo saga will be 25 years old in 2021, so The Pokémon Company is preparing several games and other surprises of which nothing has yet been said. The only certainty is that New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch is one of the chosen titles, as is the MOBA Pokémon Unite. Nothing else has been mentioned about Detective Pikachu and Pokémon Sleep, although it is official that they are in development. The anniversary image is a mural with various sketches of creatures and a logo in the shape of Pikachu.

Pokémon Sword and Shield, meanwhile, have been expanded throughout the year with two expansions, The Island of Armor and The Snows of the Crown. The exclusive Nintendo Switch title adds a whole host of new creatures, while allowing us to learn the ins and outs of the new region, Galar. What will Game Freak’s next projects be? At the moment, it is a mystery. What is clear is that the commercial success of these editions portends new adventures in the future.



