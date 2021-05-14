Pokémon: Katy Perry Presents Electric, Her New Theme For The 25th Anniversary

Pokémon: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, the singer presents a single that is part of the album ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’. This is how it sounds. Katy Perry and The Pokémon Company have presented the new single by the North American artist, Electric. On the occasion of the series’ 25th anniversary, the previously announced musical album ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’ will feature a dozen artists contributing their sound creations based on commemorative singles. After Post Malone, it’s time for the 5 American Music Awards winning songwriter.

“There is no reason why this life cannot be electric”

During the night of this past Thursday, a brief preview of the song, Electric, was already offered, but it was not until dawn this Friday that Katy and Pikachu have dazzled the fans with a collaboration that shows the interest of the company in expanding the reach of Pokémon to all types of audiences.

Directed by Carlos López Estrada and produced by Doug Klinger with the Obsidian company and Capitol Records, the song talks about overcoming, being able and transmitting the message that, if you try, you will be closer to achieving our dreams. Part of the chorus reads: “There’s no reason this life can’t be electric.”

As we can see in the video clip, a female Pikachu (due to the shape of her tail) accompanies the artist in different locations, like a lighthouse on the edge of the sea. In a few minutes, the official video has become a trend on YouTube, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views.

Pokémon 25th Anniversary: ​​What Can We Expect

Pokémon is, above all, a video game saga. Later this year, Nintendo Switch players will receive Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, while in early 2022 the series will see a new playable and creative approach from Game Freak with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Also the newly released New Pokémon Snap, available for the hybrid console.

Regarding the collaboration of Pokémon 25: The Album, it will feature 14 songs performed by 11 artists of international stature. That we know of, Post Malone, Katy Perry or J. Balvin. It will go on sale this fall.