Pokémon: Kadabra acquitted after 20 years

After 20 years of banning due to legal nonsense, the character of Kadabra could return to the ranks of Pokémon

Remember Kadabra? Many of us, especially the little ones, have seen this pokémon only in two forms: Abra and Alakazam. This is because, around 2003, a legal quibble with a public figure, who accused Nintendo of having “copied” the pokémon in question from his shows, made the Japanese company believe that it would have been better to eliminate the intermediate phase of evolution, keeping only Abra and Alakazam. Now, after nearly 20 years, the guy in question, whose popularity must obviously have dropped to the level of the Earth’s core, has tweeted his adversity on the character, kindly granting Nintendo permission to reuse him. But thank you very much, Uri Geller.

The legal dispute

The character who caused this was the Israeli illusionist Uri Geller. This living discomfort, which claimed to possess psychic and paranormal abilities, was famous for going on television to bend spoons with “the mind”. Not new to lawsuits based on foolish motives and solely devoted to the thirst for easy money, this Harry Potter of the poor, indeed of the very poor, must have thought that Kadabra represented too good an opportunity to back down. Thus, Uri denounced Nintendo claiming to have created an evil pokémon unjustly based on his person and that on the belly carried Nazi symbols. Do you understand the madness? Obviously, the genius lost the case but the bickering was enough for Nintendo to overshadow poor Kadabra.

Repentance

After nearly 20, the prodigal son returned to ask forgiveness for his foolishness in a Tweet. He not only says he is sorry for what he did at the time but says Nintendo should bring Kadabra back to life. Now, among the things we know about the future plans of the Pokémon house, a possible return of what, basically, is only the intermediate phase of Alakazam does not appear to be the priority. However, we will keep you updated for further news on the matter.



