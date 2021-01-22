Pokémon inspires new Funko Pop from Pikachu

Yesterday (21) during the Funko Fair 2021 event, four more brand new figures were revealed for the Funko Pokémon collection, with pre-sold versions of Pikachu, Meowth, Psyduck and even a silver Bulbasaur. Check out:

Meowth and Psyduck are totally unpublished and have not yet received any versions in the collection, while Pikachu appears in a new variant called “attack position”, and Bulbasaur was just painting in a new metallic tone.

The collectibles will be released in 2021 to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, which recently also unveiled a trailer for New Pokémon Snap, which comes out in April for the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of the show’s anniversary celebration? Did you like the new figures? Comment below!