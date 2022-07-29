Pokemon GO: Zakian Five Star RaidGuide (Best Counters and Weaknesses)

Zacian is a legendary fairy and steel Pokemon that players can encounter in Pokémon Go raids this August. During the summer, players were introduced to a series of events, trials and raids within the Season of GO event calendar. In August, players can fight Zacian, Zamazenta, Genesect and Palkia as Five Star Raid bosses at Pokémon Gyms. Although players can find them randomly in gyms, they will also be part of the August raid hours, which take place every Wednesday from 18:00 to 19:00 local time.

As a Pokemon of steel and fairy-tale type in Pokémon Go, Zacian is weak to attacks of earth and fire. Thus, any Pokemon with these attributes is best used when confronting a Zazian in a five-star raid. However, the Zacian is resistant to many types of Pokemon movements; Poisonous, normal, flying, stone, grass, psychic, ice, dark, fairies, beetles and dragons deal only 63% damage or less, so players should avoid using these types of Pokemon in the battle with the Zacian.

Zazian is a challenging five—star raid boss with a fighting strength of 52,195. Players must be prepared for a tough battle, so they should take with them the best countermeasures for Zacian in the Pokémon Go Raid battle: Reshiram, Chandelure, Standard Darmanitan, Volcarona, Blaziken and Therian Forme Landorus from Pokémon Go.

How to Resist Zacian in a Pokémon Go Raid

Since fire and ground attacks cause the most damage to the Zacian in Pokémon Go, players should create a team with strong fire or ground fast and charged movements. Fire-type Pokémon tend to have stronger attacks than ground-based ones, which is why many of the best Pokémon to fight Zacian have fire attacks. The list below includes some of the strongest Pokemon based on their attack characteristics:

Reshiram – Type: Dragon and Fire | Best set of movements: Fast movement — Fire Fang with damage 12, Charged movement — Overheating with damage 160 Chandelier — Type: Ghost and Fire | Chandelure evolves from Litwick and Lampent with 125 Candy and Unova Stone | The best set of techniques: Fast movement — Incineration with damage 29, Charged movement — Overheating with damage 160 Standard Darmanitan — Type: Fire | Darmanitan evolves from Darumaki with 50 candies in Pokémon Go | Best set of movements: Fast movement — Incineration with 29 damage, Charged movement — Overheating with 160 damage Volkarona — Type: Beetle and Fire | Volkarona evolves from Larvesta with 400 candies | The best set of techniques: Fast Move — Fire Spin with damage of 14, Charged move — Overheat with damage of 160Blaziken — Type: Fire and Fight | Blaziken develops from Torchy and Combusken with 125 Candy | The best set of techniques: Fast Movement — Fire rotation with 14 damage, Charged movement — Overheating with 160 damage Therian Forme Landorus — Type: Ground and Flight | Best set of Movements — Fast Attack: Mud Shot with 5 damage units, Charged Attack — Earthquake with 140 damage units.