Pokémon GO XL candies: what they are

This new type of candy allows us to take our Pokémon beyond level 40. On the occasion of GO Beyond, we know this new object.

Pokémon GO does not stop evolving. After four years where the maximum ceiling was level 40, the arrival of level 50 raises new horizons for both the Trainers and Trainers and for the title itself, as it serves as an injection of life for the next few years. On the occasion of GO Beyond, the update that incorporates playable news and the Kalos region, this new object is also introduced, the XL Candies, which we have already been able to study to know what they are, what they are for and how we can calculate their value to upload level our Pokémon.

What is an XL Candy in Pokémon GO? Questions answered

If before we had the standard candies for each species, in this case we have the XL Candies, which are necessary – mandatory – to raise Pokémon from level 40 to level 50. We cannot get XL Candies until we reach level 40, so We recommend that you consult our Legacy 40 Challenge guide, where we indicate how to reach this limit in the fastest and most agile way possible before the end of 2020.

Is there a limit to the number of XL Candies we can get in one day? No.

Do you have to be level 40 to get XL Candy? Yes, it is essential.

Are there specific XL Candies for each species? Yes.

Is it possible to convert candies into XL Candies? Yes: 100 Candies are equivalent to one XL Candy.

Are there Rare Candy XL? Yes, but only from level 40; They work like Rare Candy: if you have 100, you can convert 100 Rare Candy into 1 XL Rare Candy (they serve as a multi-type candy; regardless of the species)



