Pokémon GO x TCG: This Will Be The Special Expansion Of The Card Game

Pokémon GO: This commemorative expansion will go on sale on July 1, which will come with a multitude of products and cards inspired by Pokémon GO. The Pokémon Company International has released new details on the Pokémon GO expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the first TCG expansion inspired by the Niantic phenomenon, which will celebrate its sixth anniversary this summer. Following the announcement of this collaboration, we now know how this collection of items will hit stores on July 1, 2022.

Pokémon GO expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game: all confirmed items

The Pokémon GO-inspired expansion will arrive worldwide on July 1 surrounded by items in stores around the planet, Spain included. It should be remembered that the Sword and Shield-Astral Radiance expansion will arrive this May, so the year 2022 starts very strong for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. If we add to that Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, the adaptation of the game for iOS, Android and PC, the TCG is more alive than ever.

Let’s take a look at all the products that we will find on July 1 of the Pokémon GO expansion.

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Premium Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Special Collections

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Collection

Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Poké Ball Cans

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Mini Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Battle Decks V (also in two-deck version)

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Honor Card Holder Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Pin Collections