Pokémon GO x Pokémon Home event: dates

Niantic activates this special event with research tasks and the ability to activate a Mystery Box to find Shiny Meltan.

Niantic wants to celebrate in style the compatibility of Pokémon GO with Pokémon HOME, which allows us to transfer creatures from the iOS and Android app to this storage bank in the cloud and therefore send our colleagues to the editions of Pokémon Sword / Shield, among others. For just a few days we will have a special event with field investigations, bonuses, and the option to find Meltan in her shiny / variocolor form.

Date and time of the Pokémon GO x Pokémon Home event

From this Tuesday, November 17 from 08:00 AM (local time) and until next Monday, November 23 at 22:00 (local time) we will be able to access all the activities that we will see below; including field research tasks that we will break down into a single particular piece as we usually do. Without further ado, this is all that awaits us in the event that crosses Pokémon GO with HOME.

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild most frequently: Alolan Sandshrew, Zubat, Alolan Diglett, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Ditto, Porygon, Hoothoot, Remoraid, Whismur, Lileep, Anorith, Cottonee, and Foongus.

We will see the following Pokémon in the 5 km Eggs: Female Nidoran, Male Nidoran, Slowpoke, Omanyte, Kabuto, Lileep and Anorith.

Pokémon like Alola Vulpix, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Shinx, Timburr, Klink, and more will appear frequently in raids.

Shiny Slowpoke will start to appear, if we are lucky, in shiny / variocolor form.

Temporary research event with Mega Pidgeot Energy, Poké Balls, Berries, and encounters with Pokémon such as Slowpoke and Gible.

Field Research Tasks will be rewarded with Pokémon like Slowpoke.

Mega Pidgeot will receive a CP boost during the event period.

If we activate the Mystery Box during the days of the event, it is likely that we will find Meltan shiny. Once the 23rd of November has passed, it will be impossible for us to see it in variocolor.

From November 17 at 10:00 p.m. until Tuesday, November 24 at 10:00 p.m. we will meet Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion in the raids.

The store will incorporate new special items for the avatar based on Melmetal.



