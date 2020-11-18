Pokémon GO x Pokémon HOME event: all missions

The event, available only for a few days, seeks to celebrate the arrival of compatibility between Pokémon GO and the app to transfer Pokémon in the cloud.

We now have all the details about the temporary research event for Pokémon GO x Pokémon HOME. The Niantic video game has wanted to celebrate with these field missions – very few and simple, as you will see – the integration of the new Pokémon bank in the cloud, which allows us to transfer creatures between versions, including the Pokémon Sword and Shield editions.

In addition, a temporary research event has also been announced focused on male Nidoran and female Nidoran, the well-known Pokémon that we find from the first stages of the adventure in the Kanto region, which will also be seen in a varicolored way. The Pokémon GO x HOME event has started this November 17 and will end on Monday, November 23 at 22:00 (CET). Let’s know all the missions and rewards.

Investigation of male Nidoran and female Nidoran

Before we begin, we review the exclusive field investigations. Next Saturday, November 28, only from 08:00 to 22:00 local time, we will be able to complete the exclusive field research tasks of an event dedicated to the figure of male Nidoran and female Nidoran; We can even find them shiny.

Capture 2 different species of Pokémon: encounter with male Nidoran or female Nidoran (they can come out shiny)

Give your partner 3 treats: encounter with Slowpoke (it can come out shiny)

Win in 2 raids: encounter with Dratiny or Beldum (they can come out shiny)

Catch 30 Pokémon: 1500 Stardust



