Pokémon GO X Longchamp: dates

The event is coming soon to the in-game store to celebrate Paris Fashion Week. All the details of this temporary October event.

The Pokémon Company has unveiled a new temporary event for Pokémon GO on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week. The company thus details a commercial collaboration with Longchamp Paris that will have a direct impact within the game with some characteristics and benefits that we are going to detail below; including outfits that will be available soon in the in-game store.

Pokémon GO x Longchamp Paris: dates and characteristics

From Friday, October 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CEST to Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CEST, the Pokémon GO x Longchamp Paris event will feature the appearance of special Pokémon in costumes during the event and a temporary investigation whose missions and rewards we will detail the days before it begins.



