Pokémon GO wins sixth generation creatures

Expanding the number of creatures present in Pokémon GO, Niantic included last Wednesday (3) some pokémons coming directly from Kalos, the region that hosted the adventures of Pokémon X / Y.

To celebrate the occasion, a survey is active in the game that brings some rewards for new creatures. In fact, initially coaches will have the chance to meet Chespin, Fennekin, Forakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, Noibat and their evolution. Kelfki will also appear regionally in France, while Xemeas, Yveltal and Zygarde are also on the radar.

The creatures in question will also show up on eggs in Raids. In the 2KM we will have the chance to see Bunnelby, Fletchling and Litleo, while Fennekin, Froakie and Chespin come out in the 5KM and Noibat and Espurr in the 10KM. Espurr and Litleo were reserved for Raids.

In addition, it was revealed that Mega Abomasnow will start appearing in Raids along with other creatures in that category.



