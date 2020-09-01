Pokémon GO will stop being compatible with iOS phones

Niantic reports which versions of the operating system and which iPhone models will no longer be compatible with the game from this month of October.

Niantic and The Pokémon Company have announced that a number of iOS and Android devices will no longer be compatible with Pokémon GO this October. After delaying the compatibility application only with 64-bit terminals to an unknown time in 2020, the process of adapting to the most current technologies of the video game will begin in October, leaving out Android 5, iOS 10 and iOS 11.

All operating systems that will be obsolete for Pokémon GO

According to the developer, any device that currently has one of the following operating systems and cannot be updated to the immediately higher one (iOS 12 in the case of iPhone / iPad / iPod Touch) or Android 6 in the case of Google terminals, You will no longer be able to open the Pokémon GO app starting in October.

Operating systems that will not be compatible with Pokémon GO in October 2020: Android 5, iOS 10, iOS 11

Specific iPhone models losing Pokémon GO compatibility in October 2020: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6



