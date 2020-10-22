Pokémon GO will receive Galarian Ponyta soon

Expanding the list of Galarian creatures (coming directly from Pokémon Sword / Shield to Switch) in Pokémon GO, Niantic has announced that Galarian Ponyta’s debut in the mobile game should not be long in coming.

The revelation was made in a message published on official Twitter for the game, and brings only the information that monster will be in the game soon, but without mentioning a specific date for that.

While exploring the world of Pokémon GO, Professor Willow spotted a beautiful, colorful Pokémon that he’d never seen before. Luckily, he was able to take some quick snapshots of it before it ran away. Stay tuned. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 21, 2020

It is worth mentioning that not all Galarian creatures were made available for encounters on the map, some of which were obtained only through Raids. It remains to be seen how the producer intends to proceed with the launch of this Ponyta version “colored unicorn” in Pokémon GO.



