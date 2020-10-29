Pokémon GO will have two creatures on Community Day

With the month of October getting closer to the end, Niantic announced which were the two Pokémon chosen for the Community Day of November in Pokémon GO: Electabuzz and Magmar.

According to information released by the producer, the first event will take place on November 15 with Electabuzz, and if the player evolves during the event period he will appear the Flamtethrower movement. Magmar will be in the spotlight on November 21, learning the Thunderbolt blow if it evolved within the stipulated period.

Finally, there was also a mention that Elekid and Magby will hatch more frequently with eggs of 2KM obtained on the days mentioned, and the Community Day will also last for three hours for Incense and eggs hatching after traveling only 25% of the total distance .



