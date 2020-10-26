Pokémon GO will have the Day of the Dead event

The next weekend marks the celebration of the Day of the Dead in some places in the world (in Brazil, this happens on Monday, November 2nd), and to celebrate the occasion Pokémon GO will host the Day of the Dead event.

Between November 1 and 2, coaches will see more Cubone, Sunflora, Roselia, Cacnea, Duskull and Litwick on the map, in addition to Gastly, Misdreavus, Absol, Shuppet, Duskull, Drifllon and Litwick being more attracted to Incense. We will also have exclusive surveys that bring Marowak, Marowak Alolan, Murkrow and Duskull as a reward.

Finally, players can also get Poffins as a reward in the GO Battle League, as well as access to special combos in the store and even “a surprise” when taking pictures with their Pokémon.



