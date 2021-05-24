Pokémon GO Will Have Gible Community Day In June

Pokémon GO: In a statement posted on its website, producer Niantic announced a new edition of Community Day for Pokémon GO that will take place on June 6 and will have Gible as the creature of prominence.

On the date in question, Gible will appear more often between 11am and 5pm in both the normal version and its brilliant variation. If Garchomp evolves a Gabite during the event window, he will learn the Earth Power attack.

Anyone who wants to will also have the chance to buy a ticket for the exclusive survey One bite only, and everyone will have a triple capture bonus per incense, Incense that lasts three hours when activated and a surprise when taking photos during the Pokémon Community Day period GO.