Pokémon GO will have Friendship Day event

Pokémon GO: The year 2021 has been a year of experimentation for new events on Pokémon GO. We had the unprecedented celebration of Carnival in February, and continuing these ideas, the producer Niantic revealed the realization of Friendship Day, which will take place on April 24, from 11am to 2pm.

According to the statement made by the company, this event will bring an increase in the number of Plant-type monsters on the map, in addition to experience tripled by capture during the mentioned hours, Incense and Attract Module with three hours duration, greater chances of receiving Lucky Pokémon in exchange (this offer is valid from 11 am to 5 pm) and exchange distance increased to 40 KM.

Finally, it was also said that the collection challenge for this celebration will offer 100,000 experience points, and the global challenge guarantees 20,000 experience for each task successfully completed.