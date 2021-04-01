Pokémon GO will have Easter event with Mega Lopunny

With yet another Easter approaching, Niantic announced a new event within Pokémon GO with several activities planned between April 4th and 8th – among them the debut of Mega Lopunny on Megarreides.

In addition, we will also have the chance to see a Pikachu and Chansey wearing a wreath (it will be possible to obtain Happiny in the same way in eggs in this period), as well as Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby and some other animals appearing most often on the map. Another novelty is the possibility of hatching Eevee, Pichu, Happiny (all with a wreath), Exeeggcute, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Munchlax, Rufflt and Bunnelby in 2KM eggs.

Speaking of eggs, they will also offer twice as many candies when they hatch, as well as needing only half the distance to reveal their rewards. Another detail is that the Lucky Eggs will last an hour during the Pokémon GO event period, and thematic surveys will still be distributed these days.