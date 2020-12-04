Pokémon GO will have a special Community Day

As happened last year, the Community Day that will be held in Pokémon GO this month will not be in just one day, but two, in addition to bringing all the Pokémon that were featured in the events from January to November.

The dates set for this event were December 12 and 13, and interestingly this year we will have the opportunity to capture not only the normal and shiny versions of the prominent monsters of 2020, but also those of 2019. In addition, there will also be the opportunity to obtain double Star Dust per capture, as well as Incense lasting 3 hours and half the distance to hatch eggs.

December Community Weekend

Pokémon that will appear most often in nature: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot and Piplup.

Pokémon that will appear in raids: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig and Chimchar.

Pokémon that will hatch from 2 km eggs: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig and Chimchar.

Strikes that will be learned by creatures that evolve within the event period:

Evolve Charmeleon to obtain a Charizard that knows the Dragon’s Breath.

Evolve Kakuna to obtain a Beedrill that knows the Hurricane.

Evolve Kadabra to obtain an Alakazam that knows the Counterattack.

Evolve Haunter to obtain a Gengar that knows the Dark Punch.

Evolve Rhydon to obtain a Rhyperior who knows the Stone Breaker.

Evolve Electabuzz to obtain an Electivire that meets the Flamethrower.

Evolve Magmar to obtain a Magmortar who knows Lightning.

Evolve Magikarp to obtain a Gyarados who knows Aqua Cauda.

Evolve Porygon2 to get a Porygon-Z that knows Triataque.

Evolve Croconaw to obtain a Feraligatr who knows the Hydrocannon.

Evolve Piloswine to obtain a Mamoswine that knows Ancient Power.

Evolve Grovyle to obtain a Sceptile that knows the Deadly Plant.

Evolve Combusken to obtain a Blaziken that knows Explosive Burn.

Evolve Nuzleaf to obtain a Shiftry that knows the Seed Projectile.

Evolve Kirlia to obtain a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows Synchronized Noise.

Evolve Vigoroth to obtain a Slaking that knows the Body Stroke.

Evolve Vibrava to obtain a Flygon that knows the Power of the Earth.

Evolve Shelgon to obtain a Salamence that knows outrage

Evolve Grotle to obtain a Torterra that knows the Deadly Plant.

Evolve Monferno to obtain an Infernape that knows Explosive Burn.

Evolve Prinplup to obtain an Empoleon who knows the Hydrocannon.



