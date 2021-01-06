Pokémon GO will allow player to become NPC in quest

As a rule, those who play Pokémon GO are used to finding random NPCs in some quests, such as those involving the Rocket team and their recruits. However, for the first time in history, the community will have the opportunity to see your avatar as a member of a special mission.

According to the information released, eight players will be able to transform themselves into characters from the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event. Despite being an event that needs a ticket to release some features, the battles against the selected coaches will be available to everyone.

To participate, interested parties must send a photo of their avatar and a list of three monsters that they would use in battle. The producer will evaluate this information taking into account the creativity in the character’s clothing and the choice of creatures related to the event’s theme (it is worth indicating just common monsters). Once you have this information, just publish the data on Twitter using the hashtag #PokemonGOTourContest until January 12th.

Unfortunately Brazil is out of the list of eligible countries, but it is interesting to observe the movement made by Niantic – after all, this is the first time in the history of the franchise that something like this has happened.